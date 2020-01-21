Home

More Obituaries for Edith Grice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Grice

Edith Grice Obituary
GASTONIA - Edith Mae Conner Grice, 85, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on January 13th at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Born July 19, 1934, in Caroleen, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Judy Belle Radford Conner.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 5 pm on Friday, January 24 at the church she attended most of her life, Fraley Memorial Baptist at 3025 Fraley Church Rd, Gastonia, NC.

The family will receive friends at 4 pm prior to the service at the church.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Rita Grice Chatel, Karol Kay Grice, Jacqueline Grice Jenkins and husband Sam; 7 grandchildren, Dewey Case, Joseph Guffey, Danielle Guffey Jacobs and husband Matt, Tiffany Grice, Mitchell Grice, Adam Jenkins, Matthew Jenkins; 3 great grandchildren, Sierra Jacobs, Brody Jacobs and Braelyn Owens; many in-laws and relatives who she loved dearly; and her special little friend, Abbey.

She was predeceased by her former husband, Floyd George Grice; 3 children, Floyd George Grice, Jr., George Scott Grice, and Janice Grice Guffey Barham; 2 brothers, Reid and Wayne Conner and sister, Lois Conner Hall.

Edith graduated high school and moved to Charlotte at the age of 18 to work for Southern Bell Phone Company. She was the first female supervisor at Norwesco, where she worked until retirement. She loved to read, and always enjoyed a good laugh.

Donations in her name may be made to Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 775, Lowell, NC 28098.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
