GASTONIA, NC- Edith Mae Parks McGinnis passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Born on January 17, 1929 in Gaston County, Edith was the daughter of the late Jessie Lee and Annie Butler Parks.
Edith retired from Firestone Fibers and Textiles with 37 years of service. She was a longstanding member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church of Gastonia.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Carol Ann McGinnis Swanson of Gastonia, NC; granddaughters, Angela Riddle and husband Scott of Salisbury, NC; Cindy Lanford and husband Dale of Bessemer City, NC; Dawn Trace and husband Greg of Belmont; Grandsons, William C. McGinnis III and wife, Elizabeth of Vale, NC; Michael L. McGinnis and wife Melissa of Stanley, NC; Jimmy L. Swanson of Gastonia. 12 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also left to cherish her memory.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her siblings, Jesse L. Parks and Elizabeth P. Loudermilk, both of Gastonia. Special friend, Isaac Andrew Hutchins. Her beloved children; Richard L. McGinnis, William C. McGinnis Jr., and daughter in law, Joyce McGinnis.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, May 8, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McGinnis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 5, 2020