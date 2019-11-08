|
|
BELMONT, NC- Edith Shelton Robinson, 80, passed away November 4, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1938 in Knoxville, TN, a daughter of the late Jonathan Shelton and Clara Hill Shelton.
Edith enjoyed working in her flower beds and attended Belmont Foursquare Church. She will be greatly missed by her son, Gary Shelton of Westminster, SC; daughter Glenna "Sissy" Norwood and husband Donald Norwood, Jr. of Belmont; brother Herbert Shelton and wife Fran of Clinton, TX; grandchildren Brandy Mulwee, Siara Shelton, Savannah Shelton; great grandchildren Christopher Mayberry, Ryan Alexander and Payton Alexander; many nieces and nephews with special nephew Tony Denton. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years James "Jimmy" William Robinson; grandson Donald F. Norwood III; four brothers and two sisters.
A private service celebrating Edith's life will be held at Belmont Foursquare Church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019