Edith Smarr
GASTONIA - Edith Mason Smarr passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Cherokee County, SC on June 20, 1925, Edith was the daughter of the late James Russell Mason and Mattie Surratt Mason.

Mrs Smarr was a homemaker and a member of East Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mahlone Smarr; daughter, Jeanette Lemmons (Berry); son, Mason Smarr; grandson, Kyle Smith; three brothers and two sisters.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Martha Crawford (David) of Gastonia, and Karen Smith (Art) of Lexington, SC; daughter-in-law, Christa Smarr of Gaffney, SC; three granddaughters; three grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends of Edith Smarr are invited to attend her funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020 from the graveside at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC. Her nephew, Rev. Tommy R. Wright will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Smarr family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Edith may be sent to Gaston Hospice, P.O Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Smarr family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
