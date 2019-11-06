Home

STANLEY - Edna Elease Greene passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Ms. Greene was born in Gaston County and was preceded in death by her parents, George Emory Greene and Ollie Skidmore Greene; and sisters, Mary Evelyn Greene, Thelma Stack, Geraldine Abernathy, brothers Kenneth Greene, and Robert Greene.

She is survived by Nephews, Danny Abernathy, Tony Abernathy, Allen Stack, Vince Stack, and Mike Greene, one niece Patricia Yaegle; two "special cousins" Linda Patton and Peggy Hawley.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Mount Holly.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
