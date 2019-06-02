|
GASTONIA, NC- Edna Coleman Laws, 83, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in Georgia on June 14, 1935, Edna was the daughter of the late Ed and Mammie Johnson Coleman.
Edna retired from Mary Jo's where she was a sales associate. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking and loving on her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leo Laws, and her son, Randy Laws.
Edna is survived by her granddaughter, Dana Laws; great-grandchildren, Madison Queen and Dalton Queen; nephew, Ed Propst.
Family and friends of Edna Laws are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Pastor Wade Childers will officiate. Burial will follow in Westview Gardens in Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 2, 2019