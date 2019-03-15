|
A native of North Carolina and longtime resident of Shelby died Sunday March 10, 2019 at The Brian Center in Gastonia.
She lived many years in upstate NY as a homemaker and antiques dealer while raising her children and then returned to North Carolina once they were grown.
She was the daughter of the late Cross Derreberry and Beulah Derreberry. Raised in the mountains of western NC, she loved music and nature.
Edna was preceded in death by two sons, Nelson C. Newman and Paul J. Newman
Surviving are three sons, Terry Crawford, James Brooks, and Joseph Tygert; five daughters Susanne Simonds, Mona Jones, Peggy Remp, Doreen Newman, and Sheila Hardy and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as two sisters, Hattie Deaton and Bertha Kilpatrick.
There will be no calling hours or public services but memorials can be made to Carolina Caring 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019