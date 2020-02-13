|
CHERRYVILLE - Edward Lawrence "Buddy" Brandon, 73, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his residence.
Buddy was born on August 28, 1946 in Clover, South Carolina a son of the late Lawrence Lafayette Brandon and Mildred Quinn Brandon. He was retired after 30 years of service as a maintenance supervisor with Rauch Industries
in Gastonia. Buddy was a member of Clover ARP Church and served in the United States Army. An avid woodworker, electrician and all around "fix anything" master, he could not handle anything that did not work as it
should. His days were filled with keeping all things working properly and he excelled at personal projects. Two of his greatest projects were overhauling a 1982 John Deere 400 tractor to showroom appearance and like-new operation, and designing and building his own little backwoods cabin getaway accessed by his hand-built bridge large enough to handle his John Deere Gator. Buddy was loved by many for his willingness to always lend a helping hand so he spent many an hour working on projects not his own. He lived the motto "better to give than to receive" and always received the greatest satisfaction from sharing his knowledge and expertise.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Audrey Brandon of the home; one daughter, Page Brandon of Clover, SC; a step daughter, Alyssa Morgan and husband Tim of Dallas; a step son Garry Williams and wife Erin of Cherryville; three sisters, Mary Jane Townsend of Hudson; Peggy DuLong of Lake Wylie, SC; Irene Moore of Belvedere, SC; three step grandchildren, Lanie Williams, Cynthia Hale and husband Zach, and Christopher Grayson.
Visitation will be from 12:45 to 1:45PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Lowe officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 107 W. Academy Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020