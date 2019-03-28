Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
GASTONIA - Edward "Eddie" Ray Cox, 60, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 11, 1959 in Gaston County to the late Ernest Edward and Aline Weaver Cox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scottie Eugene Cox.

Left to cherish his memory are his son Michael Cox of Gastonia; brother Larry Ernest Cox of Dallas, Texas; aunt Pauline Dockery of Gastonia; and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Eddie's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Keith Carson officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
