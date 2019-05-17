|
|
GASTONIA - Edward Donald "Don" Dixon, 88, went to be with Jesus on May 14, 2019.
Don died at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Don was a native of Gastonia, son of the late Ellen Carson Dixon and James Austin Dixon, Sr. He was a graduate of Gastonia High School, Gardner Webb College (BS), Appalachian State University (BS and MA), and UNC-CH (EDS). Don was a member of the original "Horn in the West" cast while a student at Appalachian. Don served in the United States Army Airborne 82nd Division during the
Korean War. Don taught eleven years at Robinson Elementary where he also coached softball, baseball, basketball, and volleyball. He then was a principal for 28 years serving at High Shoals Elementary, Arlington Elementary, and Webb Street School. He retired June 30, 1993 after 39 years of service with Gaston County Schools.
Don was a lifelong member of Olney Presbyterian Church, a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class, Presbyterian Men's Fellowship, and Young at Heart Group. He pitched for the men's softball team and played volleyball. He taught the Men's Sunday School class and was a past deacon and past elder at Olney. Don was a member and past president of the Gastonia Evening Civitan Club, a member of the Woodmen of the World,
North Carolina Educators Association, and National Educators Association.
Don was a loving, kind, caring, and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, and brother who always put others before himself. He was devoted to his church, family, and education, always encouraging others to reach their potential abilities. He loved gardening and sharing the bounty with others. He was an avid fan of the Carolina Tarheel basketball and football teams and the Atlanta Braves. Most of all, he was so proud of his grandchildren in all their sports and any accomplishments they achieved.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Bass, Margaret Reeves, and Nancy Gilbert; brothers, Jimmy Dixon and Buck Dixon.
He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Sarah Ford Dixon; daughters, Donna Bowman (Clark), Beverly Karr (John), and Ashley Dixon; grandchildren, Celeste Bowman, Donnie Bowman, Kayla Karr, and Kendall Karr; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all those who served him during his declining health: Rachel Mills, Dr. Van Meter, Dr. Russo, Dr. Jarrett, Dr. Singh, Dr. Malak, and the staff members of 3 South, Progressive Care, and the sixth floor at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17 at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
The funeral will be held Saturday, May 18 at Olney Presbyterian Church at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Elizabeth Sigmon officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.
The family requests that all past and present Gaston County Educators sit together during the funeral service for Mr. Dixon.
Memorials may be made to Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 251 Olney Church Rd. Gastonia NC, 28056.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.mcLeanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Dixon family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2019