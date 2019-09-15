|
|
1952 - 2019
DALLAS – Edward 'Eddie" Glenn Campbell, Jr., 66 passed away suddenly at his residence.
He was born in Lincoln County on November 28, 1952 to Peggy Potts Campbell and to the late Edward G. Campbell.
Eddie worked in machine shop most of his life. He enjoyed reading Poplar Mechanic Books and was an avid gunman. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends Mike Pasour and John Mark Friday.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Potts Campbell; his brother, Jeffery (Mitzi) Campbell; sisters, Donna (Tony) Wheeler, Kathy (Tony) Trudnak; nieces and nephews, Meagan Lee, Kristen Wheeler, Rob, Ben and Joanna Trudnak
Arrangements are Private at this time
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019