CLOVER, S.C. - Edward "Eddie" W. McDonald Jr., 52, passed away February 2, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 23, 1966 in Gaston County the son of Glenda Ann Wall McDonald and the late Edward W. McDonald Sr.
Edward loved to go carp fishing and spent many days at Cooks Lake.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela "Nikki" Murphy McDonald; mother, Glenda McDonald; children, Edward McDonald III and wife, Kimberly McDonald, Anthony Murphy and wife, Lauren Murphy, Frank McDonald and wife, Mariah, Ashley Grant and husband Drake, and Jessica Ann McDonald; siblings, Robin Caldwell and husband Jason, Everett McDonald, Renee McDonald, Susan Center and husband Brad, Ginger Talford and husband Damenion, Cathy Sanders, O'Jay Schaller, and Matthew McDonald; grandchildren, Sophia Murphy, Payton Murphy, Liam McDonald, Noah Grant, Michael McDonald, Madalynn McDonald, Makenzie McDonald, Jase McDonald, Noah Fisher, and Jaxon Grant; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and loving friends and family.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Troy Beaver.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019