Edward McEvoy Driscoll, age 88, passed away on February 22, 2019 at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living, Gastonia, North Carolina.
He was born September 29, 1930 to Thomas H. and Margaret A. Driscoll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Frances D. Driscoll; a daughter, Mary Driscoll Ryan; brother, Jack Driscoll and sister, Elizabeth McMahon.
Mr. Driscoll is survived by his sons, Thomas R. Driscoll and wife, Susan; Stephen B. Driscoll and wife, Diane; Paul S. Driscoll; and daughter, Theresa D. Fitch and husband Iain. Thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Queen of the Apostles Church in Belmont. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to his dedicated and loving caregivers at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living and Gaston Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen of the Apostles Church Building Fund, Belmont, NC, Gaston Hospice, or any local fire department.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Driscoll family.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019