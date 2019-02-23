Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Church
Belmont, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward McEvoy Driscoll


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward McEvoy Driscoll Obituary
Edward McEvoy Driscoll, age 88, passed away on February 22, 2019 at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living, Gastonia, North Carolina.
He was born September 29, 1930 to Thomas H. and Margaret A. Driscoll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Frances D. Driscoll; a daughter, Mary Driscoll Ryan; brother, Jack Driscoll and sister, Elizabeth McMahon.
Mr. Driscoll is survived by his sons, Thomas R. Driscoll and wife, Susan; Stephen B. Driscoll and wife, Diane; Paul S. Driscoll; and daughter, Theresa D. Fitch and husband Iain. Thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Queen of the Apostles Church in Belmont. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to his dedicated and loving caregivers at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living and Gaston Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen of the Apostles Church Building Fund, Belmont, NC, Gaston Hospice, or any local fire department.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Driscoll family.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now