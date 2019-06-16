Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S. New Hope Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Edward Norvell Tidwell Jr. Obituary
Edward Norvell Tidwell Jr., of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born August 26, 1927, in Davidson County, TN, son of the late Edward Tidwell Sr. and Ora Boyd Tidwell.
Edward was a member of the Church of Christ, Gastonia and a US Army Veteran. He opened Globe Finance in 1968 in Gastonia. Edward later opened Globe Furniture and retired in 1992.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Myra Tidwell and brother, Bobby Tidwell.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 21 years, Kith Kay Tidwell; children, Faye Robinson and husband, Jim, Suzanne Allran and husband, Chip, Charles Tidwell and wife, Sara, Cathey Hayes and husband, David; grandchildren, Greg Totherow, Charles Tidwell Jr, Allison Bansen, Robin Navarro, Lewis Thomas, Emily Thomas, David Hayes Jr., Alexander Hayes; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Tidwell, Joe Tidwell, Harold Tidwell; and sisters, Lorene Ray and Freda Overton.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am on Monday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S York Rd, Gastonia.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 am on Monday at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Rd. Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 16, 2019
