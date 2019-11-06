|
BELMONT - Edward Charles Peterson age 60 died Saturday, November 3rd. 2019 at his home.
Mr. Peterson was born in Chicago, Illinois to Edward Peterson and Maria Goodrich Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his father. Mr. Peterson is survived by his mother Maria Goodrich Hinson, one son, Darrin Peterson and wife Jessica of Mount Holly. Grandson Wyatt Peterson, two brothers, Richard Peterson, Robert Peterson and his wife Wendi Peterson. Nephew Jeffrey Peterson and niece Rachel Peterson.
Mr. Peterson was employed as a Truck Driver for Werner Trucking Inc.
Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Peterson Family.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019