|
|
GASTONIA - Edward "Buddy" Lamar Tanner, Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home. He was born on January 18, 1944 in Lake City, SC to the late Edward Lamar Tanner, Sr. and Elma Gaskins Tanner.
Buddy was a veteran of the Army; he served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. He attended First Assembly Church, Gastonia, was the owner and operator of BT Rigging, and previously owned Custom Body Shop.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Dean Sisk, Kathryn Wells, nephew Jacky Sisk.
Left to cherish his memories are his sister Joyce Robinson and husband Bob of Lowell, nieces, Robin Brooks of Gastonia; Nikki Wells of Gastonia, Jerri Greene and husband Jesse of Shelby; nephews Jeff Wells and wife Tammy of Sunshine, NC, Joel Sisk of Lincolnton, Robert Robinson and wife Heather of Kings Mountain, Greg Wells and wife Ann of Gastonia,
Buddy's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Dennis Boyer officiating.
His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia with Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019