Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Tanner Jr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Tanner Jr. Obituary
GASTONIA - Edward "Buddy" Lamar Tanner, Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home. He was born on January 18, 1944 in Lake City, SC to the late Edward Lamar Tanner, Sr. and Elma Gaskins Tanner.

Buddy was a veteran of the Army; he served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. He attended First Assembly Church, Gastonia, was the owner and operator of BT Rigging, and previously owned Custom Body Shop.

He is preceded in death by his sisters Dean Sisk, Kathryn Wells, nephew Jacky Sisk.
Left to cherish his memories are his sister Joyce Robinson and husband Bob of Lowell, nieces, Robin Brooks of Gastonia; Nikki Wells of Gastonia, Jerri Greene and husband Jesse of Shelby; nephews Jeff Wells and wife Tammy of Sunshine, NC, Joel Sisk of Lincolnton, Robert Robinson and wife Heather of Kings Mountain, Greg Wells and wife Ann of Gastonia,

Buddy's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Dennis Boyer officiating.

His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia with Military Honors.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now