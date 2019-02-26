|
GASTONIA - Edward "Eddie" Wade Woods, 47, passed away February 23, 2019 at his residence.
A Gaston County native, he was born June 22, 1971, son of the late Horace Woods Jr. and Alice Nadine Woods.
Eddie is survived by his sisters, Brenda Miller and husband John, Debra Reid and husband Tony, Theresa Johnson and husband Ronnie.
A celebration of Eddie's life will be held 6 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The service will be officiated by Rev. Steve Michaels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Road Volunteer Fire Department Inc., 4060 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019