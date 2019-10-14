Home

Edwin Douglas Terres Sr.


1931 - 2019
Edwin Douglas Terres Sr. Obituary
Gastonia, NC- Edwin Douglas Terres, Sr. passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Covenant Village in Gastonia. Born on April 17, 1931, Mr. Terres was the son of the late Jacob Lemuel Terres and Lillie Lineberger Terres.
Mr. Terres attended local schools and graduated from Gaston College. Mr. Terres served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He completed his basic training at Camp Chaffee, Ft. Smith, Arkansas in the Fifth Armored Victory Division. While there, he was a member of the CC'B Acapella Choir. He served in the 274th Armored Field Artillery Battalion in Fairbanks, Alaska at Ladd Air Force Base from 1952 to 1954.
Mr. Terres worked for Duke Power Company for 40 years. He served as supervisor of construction and operations in the Mt. Holly – Belmont branch. He was a licensed electrical contractor and studied air conditioning and heating at Gaston College. He was a farmer and a member of the Gaston County Beekeepers Association. A lifelong member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dallas, Mr. Terres served in many capacities including the church council, the men's group, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and the Joy group. He and his wife, Sally, belonged to the Carolina Travel Trailer club, where they made many good friends, enjoying the fun and fellowship around campfires. He loved to travel, seeing new sights and meeting people.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Terres was preceded in death by his brothers, Jacob L. Terres, Jr. and Flay Terres; sisters, Mary Lee Terres, Faye Terres Blalock and Ella Mae Terres Kinley.
Mr. Terres is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sara "Sally" Finger Terres; sons and daughter-in-law, Edwin Douglas Terres, Jr. and Samantha Harris Terres of Belmont, and Paul Jacob Terres of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandsons, Paul Jacob Terres, Jr. and Nicholas Arthur Terres, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Terres of Gastonia, John and Marjorie Finger of Dallas, Jim and Marie Finger of Athens, GA, and Marilyn Finger of Dallas; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends of Mr. Terres are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 1:30 PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC. His funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the church sanctuary. The Rev. George Rhyne and the Rev. Dr. Joan Martin will officiate. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the church cemetery. The family will also receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM Monday, October 14, 2019 in the living room at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC
Condolences may be sent to the Terres family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Terres may be sent to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034 or the Benevolent Fund at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The Terres family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Covenant Village and Gaston Hospice for their love and compassionate care of Mr. Terres and his family.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Terres family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
