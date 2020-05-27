|
|
CHERRYVILLE - Edwin Glenn Homesley, 55, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton.
Edwin was born in Cleveland County, NC on April 19, 1965 a son of the Sonny Homesley and Jeanne Bridges Homesley. He was employed by Parker Farm Service in Kings Mountain. Edwin was a member of Long Creek Presbyterian Church in Kings Mountain and attended First Presbyterian Church in Cherryville. He was also a member and Grand Prelate of the Cherryville Knights of the Pythias, former member of Cherryville Masonic Lodge, former member of Oasis Shriners, former member and past president of Cherryville Shrine Club.
In addition to his parents survivors include his wife of 17 years, Amanda White Homesley of the home; a daughter, Chelsea Champion of Cherryville; a brother, Alan Homesley of Kings Mountain and three grandchildren, Aiyana, Joey and Drake.
A family memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Cherryville with Dr. Bill Lowe officiating. A public service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to , c/o Cherryville Shrine Club, 124 Harbor Point Drive, Cherryville, NC 28021.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Homesley.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 27, 2020