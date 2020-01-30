|
GASTONIA - Eileen McGinnis Lowe, 77, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House.
A native of Stanley, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Hazel and Geraldine Stone McGinnis. Eileen was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church throughout her life. She was a boy scout office volunteer and a cub scout leader. For 16 years, she was a mother and homemaker and then worked for 29 years in various positions in the nursing home industry. She retired as health center secretary from Covenant Village.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm Friday at Covenant United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Taylor officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00pm at the church.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charlie "Chick" Lowe, Jr.; sons and daughters in law, Reverend Kelly E. and Suzie Lowe, Chris and Lisa Lowe, and Rodney and Kerri Lowe; brother and sister in law, Terry and Jane McGinnis; grandchildren, Eric Lowe, Wes and Stephanie Lowe, Garrett Lowe, Heather Phillips and Ryan, Dana Marie Barnes and Shane, and Blake Williams; great grandchildren, Caleb Lowe, Tenyson Chronister, Amberic Lowe, Ariana Lowe, Lily Eileen Lowe, Charlie Lowe, Carson Mumpower, Cooper Phillips, Spencer Phillips, and Ace Barnes; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Chris "C. J." Lowe, Jr.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at CaroMont Regional Medical Center and to Gaston Hospice/ Robin Johnson Hospice House for their special care.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215 or to Covenant United Methodist Church, 801 W. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Lowe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020