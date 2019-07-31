Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Eileen (Archer) Pacolay


1945 - 2019
Eileen (Archer) Pacolay Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Eileen Archer Pacolay, 74, passed away July 28, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born February 14, 1945 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late, Joseph John Archer and Mary Chanyi Archer.
Eileen was a beautiful, sweet lady who was loved by many. She always listened to everyone and was there to lend a hand in any way she could. She was a very loving and giving person. She retired as a CMA with Gaston Medical Group and will be deeply missed by all.
Left to cherish her memories, are her daughters, Jodi Timms and husband Brian, Michelle Bonacci and husband Dane; grandson, Ethan Timms; brother, Frank Archer and wife Linda; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Arthur Pacolay; and brother, Joseph John Archer II.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:30 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 31, 2019
