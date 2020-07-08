1/1
Elbert Vassey
IRON STATION - Elbert Moser Vassey, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cleveland County, son of the late Lizzie Vassey Hayes and step-father, Carl Hayes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Glenda Kaye Vassey; his sister, Barbara Howard; his son-in-law, Johnny Mace; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Parker. Mr. Vassey was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Spencer Mountain Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Mr. Vassey is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eulene Nichols Vassey; his children, Gaile Mace and Amanda Hudson; a sister, Virginia Parker; his grandchildren, Tabitha Engle and husband, Joel, Erin Fisher, Jessica Hudson, and Michelle Hudson; his great-grandchildren, Peighton Wilson, Jocelyn Engle, Reilly Hudson, Mallory Decker, Brantley Engle, Graham Engle, Imaru Hudson, Mickey Decker, and Toby Decker.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Vassey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of
Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Joey Williams will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Vassey family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
JUL
8
Service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
