TROUTMAN- Elden Eugene Laughridge, 83, of Troutman changed his address to heaven on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Fain Laughridge; son Vic Laugh-ridge; and sisters Ruth Wortman and Glenda Sheets.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Laughridge; sons, John Christian Arney, Barry and Martha Laughridge, Scott and Tracey Laughridge; daughter, Anita L. and Dwayne Friday; stepson, Tim Neill; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 p.m., today, Sunday, June 23, at Freedom Chris-tian Center, 757 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy., in Mooresville, with Rev. Gary Kolstad presiding.
Memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Mem-phis, TN 38105
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 23, 2019