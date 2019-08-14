Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Eleanor Putnam


1957 - 2019
Eleanor Putnam Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Eleanor "Anne" Morris Putnam, 62, of 114 Tommie's Trail, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence.

Anne was born in Union County, SC on June 12, 1957 a daughter of Eleanor Isabelle "Tommie" Mauney Morris of Bessemer City and the late Robert Thomas Morris. She was a member of the VFW Post 1706 Ladies Auxiliary in Lincolnton. Anne enjoyed fishing at Santee Cooper, shooting pool and was very witty. If you didn't know how to have a good time and enjoy life, Anne would show you. She loved her family and especially loved spending time with her granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Mary Alice Morris.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her son James Putnam (Johanna) of Bessemer City; a granddaughter, Isabelle Putnam; two sisters, Bobbi Jean Conner of Cherryville and Donna Suttles Broome of Pumpkin Center; her significant other, Len Burrow of Lincolnton and also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:45PM to 1:45 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home and at other times the family will be at the home.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Queen officiating.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org or you can mail memorials to 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Putnam family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
