Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
in the sanctuary of Parkwood Baptist Church
Eleene Powers Obituary
GASTONIA - Eleene Steadham Powers, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Born on July 6, 1935 in Caldwell County, Mrs. Powers was the daughter of the late Iris and Ada Lane Bumgarner.

Mrs. Powers retired from AMP, Inc. She was a member at Parkwood Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Powers was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert D. Steadham.

Mrs. Powers is survived by her husband, Bill D. Powers; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cherie Steadham; step-sons and daughter-in-law, Tim Powers, and David and Karen Powers; grandson, Dr. Michael Steadham, MD; great-grandchildren, Lucas Steadham, Brayden Steadham and Bryson Steadham; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Jean Bumgarner; sisters, Faye Fortenberry and Doris Lester.

Family and friends of Mrs. Powers are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Parkwood Baptist Church with the Rev. David Belle Isle officiating. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the Powers family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Powers be sent to the Parkwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 1729 E Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Powers family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019
