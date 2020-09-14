Elena Margarita Aizcorbe de Pacanins, born March 20, 1932, passed away on September 11, 2020 in Gastonia, NC. A native of Venezuela, Elena and her late husband came to the U.S. in 1959 from where they lived in Habana, Cuba to escape the Castro regime.
In 1964, the Aizcorbe Family decided to make Belmont their permanent home where Elena was a mother of four, a homemaker and worked with her late husband, Dr Raul C Aizcorbe, as his bookkeeper for many years. In the early years, Elena was team mom for the Belmont Abbey soccer team, was active in her church and served with Belmont Community Action. She was a patron of the arts, loved traveling, but above all loved her family. She was self-appointed family historian and made certain that her children were familiar with the extended family tree.
Elena is survived by son, Raul Cesar Aizcorbe, Jr. of Evans, GA; daughter Maria Elena Bowling and husband Mark, of Lamar,SC; son, Carlos Luis Aizcorbe and wife Christy of Gastonia, NC; son Francisco Tomas Aizcorbe and his wife Abbie of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren Michelle Peterson, Christopher Aizcorbe, Nicholas Aizcorbe, M.D., Regina Hope Aizcorbe, Tomas Aizcorbe, Jimmy Moody, Aaron Crumbley and wife Jaci, and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Raul Cesar Aizcorbe M.D., parents Francisco Pacanins Acevedo and MariaTeresa Gil de Pacanins; brother Carlos Pacanins and sister Dolores Pacanins de Gómez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Queen of the Apostles Church with Father Paul Buchanon officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Belmont Abbey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.
