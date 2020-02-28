|
Elfreda Juanita Fassett, 88 of Kings Mountain died February 25th, 2020 at Wendover Hospice, Shelby.
She was the daughter of the late George and Ada Mae Woods Crawford and a native of Gaston County.
She was a retire school nurse and member of First Congregational United, Kings Mountain
Survivors include Special Cousin, Richard Jackson and a host of relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First Congregational United located at 209 Alexander Drive, Kings Mountain.
Donnell Gill Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020