MOUNT HOLLY- On May 26, 2019, the world became a little less southern. Elizabeth was known as "Lib" or "Dizzy" to her friends and loved ones. She was the epitome of a southern lady. Doilies loving, pound cake baking, Sunday school teacher, party planner, green bean canning, apple butter maker, knitter, crossword puzzle lover, blonde bouffant hair teaser, ceramic maker, banana bread making machine, fine china lover, Christmas decorator, sausage balls burner, seamstress, thank you note writer, cook, shoe shopping extraordinaire, and always use the good crystal lady. One always knew exactly where they stood with Dizzy. If there was a question about your attire, job or attitude- she didn't leave room for doubt. Dizzy told you exactly what you needed to hear, when you needed to hear it with a smile on her face followed by, "well that's just the way it is."
Lib was born September 2, 1928 to Macy and Thamer Jones.
She was the second daughter born into a family of five boys and one girl. Following her birth, three more girls were born to make the family complete with 10 children. She was raised on a farm outside of Mt. Holly and graduated from Mount Holly High School in 1947. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ed, Dick, Eugene, Hudson, Hillary, Patsy, and Rachel. Betty Marble (Fred) and Helen Killian (Don) are her surviving siblings.
Elizabeth, "Lib", went on to marry Harold Friday and they would raise a family of one girl, Phyllis (Mac) and 2 boys, Steve (Beth), Mark (Nancy). We are relieved to know that Mark was there to greet her upon her grand entrance to heaven. He passed away in 2016, but due to dementia she never truly knew of his passing. Again, this was a gift of her dementia diagnosis for us.
It was upon her becoming a grandmother, that she would earn the moniker of "Dizzy". Grandchildren, Heather (Augustus), Ryan, Bret, Lathan and Isaac. Great Grandchildren Cayden, Claire and Milo. Dizzy loved to watch her grands excel in their interests. She loved watching them and giving them "a little piece of money".
Following the death of her husband, Harold. Lib went on to marry James Broome. He has two sons Mike (Gail) and Stan (Sara). Before Jim's death they both loved to travel.
Dizzy spent her last years at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living.
We would like to thank them for always looking out for Dizzy and making sure she was on her best behavior.
Elizabeth grew up and was married, taught Sunday School for years at First Baptist Church in Mt. Holly. Upon marrying Jim she joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 29, 2019 at two o'clock with the service immediately following at three at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Mt. Holly.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for Memorials to be made to the Children's Fund at First Baptist Church, Mt. Holly, NC.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family.
www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 27, 2019