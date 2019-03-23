Home

Elizabeth Ann Cathey, 59, died at the Robin Johnson Hospice house in Dallas on March 9, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband Terry Cathey, mother Margie Hardin, father Claude McGee and brother Bo Meeks.

Ann is survived by her daughter Sherry Paysour, sons David Paysour, Billy Cathey and Timothy

Cathey and sisters Betty Meeks and Patricia McGee. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A memorial service for Ann will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday March 24, 2019 at Hillview Baptist Church, 403 Dallas Stanley Highway, Dallas.

The staff at the Dallas funeral home is serving the Cathey family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
