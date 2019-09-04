|
|
GASTONIA - Elizabeth Marshall Oden Current ("Liz") died September 1, 2019, at Covenant Village after an extended illness.
The second daughter of Sara Griggs Oden and John William Oden (Jack) of Washington, N.C., Liz was born on April 13, 1936. After graduating from Washington High School, where she enjoyed cheering for the "Pam Pack," she continued her education at Saint Mary's College in Raleigh and The Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, where she received a degree in history. She was also presented at the 1955 Terpsichorean Ball in Raleigh, NC. After college, she taught history and Latin in Virginia Beach, VA, where she met Lieutenant William
Ange Current, a dentist in the United States Navy. They were married in the First Methodist Church of Washington, NC, on October 19, 1962.
After moving to Gastonia, Liz began her career as a devoted wife, mother, and volunteer. An active member of First Presbyterian Church, she served as a Deacon, Elder, member of the Christian Education and Search Committees, Women's Circle 1, and Seekers Sunday School Class. She served as President of the Junior League of Gaston County and was active in Gaston County Republican Women, Crisis Assistance Ministries, and the North Carolina Museum of History. She was also a life member of The Sir Walter Cabinet, an organization for spouses of NC legislators.
Above all, Liz lived to serve God and others. Those who knew her will remember her many acts of kindness. As a mother she was truly selfless, always putting the needs and welfare of her "brood" above her own, and she woke them each morning with a song or poem on her lips. She found joy in many things: traveling to new places, looking at the ocean, reading a good mystery, playing cards, collecting humorous clippings to share with friends, trying new recipes, and making homemade soups and "stickies."
Liz was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister, Sara Oden (Sally) Mahaffee and brother-in-law Dr. Collins Mahaffee, of Greensboro, NC.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Dr. William Ange Current; children Elizabeth Current Russler (Libby) and husband Dan of Charleston, SC; Sara Current Grumbos (Sally) and husband Jimmy of Greenville, SC; Ange Current Young and husband Beau of Greenville, NC; and Dr. William Ange Current, Jr. (Will) and wife Susanne of Gastonia. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren: Lizzie, Daniel, and William Russler; James and Will Grumbos; William and Sara Young; and Jack, Henry, Tripp, and George Current. She was also a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
The family receive friends on Thursday, September 5, in the Living Room of Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Rd., from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054, with Reverend Lauren S. Vanacore, Reverend Dr. John DeBevoise, Pastor John Stanley, and Reverend Dr. Douglas Aldrich officiating. A reception will be held in the church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Liz's dedicated doctors and nurses, the staff at Covenant Village, and the many dedicated friends who have all sustained us with their many expressions of love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. 1621 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or Community Foundation of Gaston County, 1201 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages and remembrances of Liz may be shared with her family at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Current.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019