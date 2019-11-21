|
|
Mount Holly- Elizabeth Gail Oates Henson, 72, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Oates. She was part owner of Larry's Body Shop and Towing Service. She was a member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. She loved to bowl, play cards and Yahtzee.
She is survived by her Husband of 54 years Larry Henson, 2 Daughters Wanda Henson Kearns and Husband Dwayne of Huxley, Iowa, and Tonya Henson of Mount Holly. Grandchildren Joshua A. McCoig, Chelsey Kearns Gibson, Wesley A. Kearns, Devin Henson andLandon Bice. 2 Great Grandchildren Autumn Rayne and Wynter Skye.
The family will receive friends from 3-5:00pm with a memorial service to follow on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Henson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019