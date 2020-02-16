Home

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
the Family Life Center
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Elizabeth Hovis


1922 - 2020
Elizabeth Hovis Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Elizabeth Morrow Hovis, age 97, of Weaver Dairy Road, passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born August 10, 1922 in Gaston County to the late David A. and Mae Kiser Morrow.
Elizabeth was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Walter Hovis, Sr.; brothers, D.A. Morrow, and Harry Morrow; sister, Eloise Morrow Tennyson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Walt Hovis Jr. (Betty), Mary Beth Buchanan (Buck); brother, Marvin Morrow; grandsons, Robert Jenkins (Pam), Paul Jenkins, and Miles Hovis; four great-grandsons, and one great-great granddaughter.
A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at 2 pm Monday February 17, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Hendricks officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 pm prior to the service in the Family Life Center.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church Sanctuary fund, 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
