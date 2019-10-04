|
|
CLOVER, SC- Mrs. Elizabeth Jackson Cloninger, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Thompson & Rev. Tommy Hope officiating. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church.
Mrs. Cloninger was born January 18, 1934 in Clover, SC to the late Ernest and Macie Mae Jones Jackson.
She was preceded in death her brothers, Johnnie, Walt and Ed Jackson.
Survivors are her husband Harold Dean Cloninger; daughter Elizabeth Dean Welch (Josh); grandchildren James Stewart & Lanie Welch; sister Ethel Pendleton; and sister-in-law Jean Robinson (Eugene) all of Clover, SC. Special nieces & nephews Emma Dover, Brenda Davis, Christy Pendleton Smith, John Pendleton, Tony Pendleton, & Sherry Raper.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019