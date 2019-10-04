Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cloninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Cloninger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Cloninger Obituary
CLOVER, SC- Mrs. Elizabeth Jackson Cloninger, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Thompson & Rev. Tommy Hope officiating. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church.
Mrs. Cloninger was born January 18, 1934 in Clover, SC to the late Ernest and Macie Mae Jones Jackson.
She was preceded in death her brothers, Johnnie, Walt and Ed Jackson.
Survivors are her husband Harold Dean Cloninger; daughter Elizabeth Dean Welch (Josh); grandchildren James Stewart & Lanie Welch; sister Ethel Pendleton; and sister-in-law Jean Robinson (Eugene) all of Clover, SC. Special nieces & nephews Emma Dover, Brenda Davis, Christy Pendleton Smith, John Pendleton, Tony Pendleton, & Sherry Raper.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Cloninger.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now