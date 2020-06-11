GASTONIA - Elizabeth Hardee Steele died Monday, June 8, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gaston Steele.



She is survived by 3 children: James Gaston Steele, Jr. (Jody), Mary Steele Climer (Bill), and Joseph Conor Steele, III (Beverly); 6 grandchildren: George William Climer, III (Barbara), Elizabeth Climer Taylor (David), Heather Steele Buchanan (Paul), Rebecca Montez Steele (Kevin), James Gaston Steele, III (Thea), and Matthew Richardson Steele; and by 8 great-grandchildren.



She was born August 20, 1916 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Her 103 years were filled with much love and service to her community and First Presbyterian Church in Belmont. She was a long-time school teacher in Gaston County, NC. She enjoyed travel, had an adventurous spirit, and shared her love of the beach with her offspring-even swimming in the ocean with them at 90 years old! She served as the matriarch of her family who have many wonderful memories and experiences with her to cherish, including her competitive nature that drove her to keep playing any game until she had a "win" in her column! She has been a wonderful role model for her family.



They wish to thank the staff at Covenant Village in Gastonia, NC for their dedicated and compassionate care over her last several years.



She will be celebrated in a family graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont.



Any memorials may be sent to: Belmont Community Organization, 91 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012.



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Steele family.





