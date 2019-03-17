|
Elizabeth "Lib" Lutz Summey, 100, of Greenville, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2019, in Snow Hill, NC.
She was born January 23, 1919, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Loyd B. and Bessie Oates Lutz.
She retired from A.B. Carter, Inc. after 30 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Nothing made her happier than to have a houseful of family to enjoy holiday meals. She was a member of East Baptist Church in Gastonia.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Erskine T. Summey Sr.; son, Erskine T. Summey Jr.; daughter, Martha Rebecca (Becky) Summey Babington; son-in-law, Jon R. Babington; daughter-in-law, Kathie Dunn Summey; granddaughters, Dawn Summey Owens and Nichole Summey Walker; brother, Samuel B. Lutz; sister, Rose Ann Lutz Boggs.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Drucilla and Jim Harris; son, Loyd Summey; daughter-in-law, Judy Summey; granddaughters and husbands, Stephanie and Kevin Bowman , Jill and John Warren, Julie and Anthony Berry; great-granddaughter, Jennifer Summey; great-grandsons, Bryant Bowman, Benjamin Bowman, William Bowman, Andrew Warren, and Thomas Warren; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ursula Lutz; sister, Jean Lutz Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank Greendale Forest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill, NC and Community Home Care Hospice in Kinston, NC for the loving care that she received.
Visitation for family and friends will be 1 -2 pm Monday, March 18, 2019, at East Baptist Church with her funeral service to immediately follow in the church sanctuary officiated by the Rev. Tim Parker.
Memorials may be sent to East Baptist Church 114 N. Church St. Gastonia, NC 28054.
Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019