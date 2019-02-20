Home

Elizabeth Walsh Obituary
WAYNESVILLE - Elizabeth LaVonne Walsh, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

A native of Cherryville, she was a daughter of the late Ellis Rickman Buchanan and Maud Mauney Lail.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walsh, who died in 2012; a son, Gregory Austin; granddaughter, Hannah Austin; great-grandson, Daniel Mentink; and a nephew, Kevin Lail. Elizabeth previously resided in Illinois and California before moving to her happy home in North Carolina. She was an avid traveler of the lower 48 state parks and enjoyed gardening.

Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Michael Hughes (Bonnie), of North Port, Florida and John Hughes (Jennifer), of Joliet, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Nancy Austin, of Plattville, Illinois; brother, John Lail, Jr. (Brenda), of Gastonia, NC; two half-brothers, Ricky and William Buchanan, both of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Melanie, Lisa, John, Stephanie, Daniel, Patrick and Jacob; and five great-grandchildren, Stacee, Skylar, Kory, Caleb, Hayden, Ember and Annie.

The care of Mrs. Walsh has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
