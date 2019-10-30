Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cardinal Gibbons Chapel, Sacred Heart Convent
Belmont, NC
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Cardinal Gibbons Chapel, Sacred Heart Convent
Belmont, NC
Elizabeth William Boulus Obituary
BELMONT- Elizabeth William Boulus, 89, died Monday, October 28, 2019, in Marian Center, Sacred Heart Convent, Belmont, NC following an extended illness. She was born to Michael and Lammia Boulus in Concord, North Carolina where her family were well known residents.
Elizabeth (Libby) received her Baccalaureate and Master's degrees in Mathematics from The University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She taught math at Donoghue School, Charlotte, Charlotte Catholic High School and Sacred Heart College, Belmont, NC. She is best known for her service and dedication to Sacred Heart College.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul and his wife Amelia, brother William, sister Sara Abowd and husband Richard, and sister, Sister Mary Michel, a Sister of Mercy.
Her survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, October, 31, 2019 at Cardinal Gibbons Chapel, Sacred Heart Convent, Belmont, NC from 10:30 am to 11:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Belmont Abbey Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 500 Sacred Heart Circle, Belmont, NC, 28012.
Condolence messages may be submitted to mcleanfuneral.com
Arrangements entrusted with McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
