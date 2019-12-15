Home

Carothers Funeral Home
212 West Trade Street
Dallas, NC 280341633
(704) 922-3191
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
212 West Trade Street
Dallas, NC 280341633
Graveside service
Following Services
Philadelphia Lutheran Church Cemetery
Elizabeth "Beth" (Quinn) Wilson

Elizabeth "Beth" (Quinn) Wilson Obituary
Elizabeth 'Beth' Quinn Wilson, age 57, passed away on Wednesday ~ December 11, 2019 at the Brian Center in Gastonia.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday ~ December 17, 2019 in the Dallas Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina.
Graveside and committal will follow in the Philadelphia Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dallas.
The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Beth's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral home is compassionately serving the family of Beth Wilson.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
