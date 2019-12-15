|
Elizabeth 'Beth' Quinn Wilson, age 57, passed away on Wednesday ~ December 11, 2019 at the Brian Center in Gastonia.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday ~ December 17, 2019 in the Dallas Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina.
Graveside and committal will follow in the Philadelphia Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dallas.
The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Beth's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral home is compassionately serving the family of Beth Wilson.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019