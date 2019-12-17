|
|
GASTONIA - Ellen 'Tiny' Alexander, of Gastonia went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday ~ December 11, 2019 with her daughter by her side.
Ellen was born in Lincolnton, NC on March 9, 1932.
Ellen worked at Southern Paper, Ivey's and also was a homemaker. She was a hard working woman and a great mother. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her.
Ellen was the daughter of the late Elexie (Martin) and James Bolick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lindsey Alexander and a sister, Mary Alice Winkler.
Left behind to cherish the memories of Ellen are her daughter, Sandy Nelson Patterson (Michael); a son, Dana Walter Nelson (Marie); six grandchildren: Angie Gaines (Gary); Lisa Peranton (Rick); Kimberly Lyons; Jamie Lyons (Jessica); Sherry Leach (Gregg) and Bryan Nelson; six great-grandchildren: Lauren and Nick Gaines; Kara Wilcoxson; Mackenzie Lyons and Scarlet and Daisey Leach and one nephew, David Winkler (Angie).
The family will receive guests from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday ~ December 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday ~ December 18, 2019 at Carothers with Pastor Chris DiCiaccio of Life of Faith Fellowship delivering words of comfort and hope to Ellen's family and friends.
Graveside and committal ceremony will follow in the Honor Garden Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC, 28054.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Ellen's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Alexander family.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019