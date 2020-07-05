LOWELL, NC- Ellen Davis Baker, 82, passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born August 18, 1937 to the late Hardy Davis and Oda (Odie) Bell Hall Davis. Ellen was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a native of Cocke County, Tennessee, and loved her Great Smoky Mountains.
Ellen attended Edwina School of Newport, Tennessee. She visited many churches throughout her lifetime and remained passionately faithful to God. Her faith and trust in God developed as a young child. From an early age, Ellen knew she was sent to this earth to help and care for others. Ellen's heart was filled with love for her family. Her generosity, humility, and values inspired all who knew her. She made the world a brighter place.
She loved to sew, decorate cakes, and she loved feeding her humming birds and tending her flower garden. She loved her cat, Cosmo. Ellen loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She loved to travel and had a zest for life.
She lived by the scripture Romans 10:13. "For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Frank Starling Baker; sisters, Ethel Banks, Margaret Layel; brother, Swan Davis; great-granddaughter, Layla Keener; and her much loved cat, Cosmo.
Survivors include: Her beloved second husband of 3 years, David Jenkins; son, Timothy Baker; daughter, Cindy Cartrette (Phillip); son, Roger Baker; daughter, Susan Costner (Gary); stepsons, Jerry Jenkins (Chrissy), David Jenkins (Penny), and Tony Layel (Lorie); eight grandchildren, Shane Baker, Bryan Baker, Brandy Baker Keener, Tammy Godfrey, Debbie Stewart, Chris Baker, Sarah Baker, Autumn Costner; sister, Willie Messer; 18 great-grandchildren; five great, great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00pm in the Founders Chapel with Pastor Caroll Flack officiating. Committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC, 28054.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to LeAnn King, Marla Ivester and Shante Hamrick for the special care given to Ellen. May God Bless you and keep you. May the Lord always be by your side.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Baker family.