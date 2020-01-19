|
|
1928 - 2020
Gastonia – Ellen Rae Trowbridge Dale - 91, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at Robin Johnson House with her family by her side.
She was born in Concordia, Kansas on September 28, 1928 to the late Ray and Lottie Wait Trowbridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Reverend Dr. Ralph Russell Dale; and her siblings, Pauline, Frances, Virginia, Hazel and Milton.
She was a loving mother and friend and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Ellen is a member of First Assembly of God. Ellen was an avid gardener. As the spouse of Rev. Dr. Ralph Dale, Ellen served through her husband's ministry who had dedicated their lives to helping others and proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ for many years. Ellen served as the children's pastor for many years.
Left to cherish her memories includes her son and daughter-in-law Marc and Cyndi Dale of Charlotte; brother, Milford Trowbridge; many cousins, nieces and nephews; Countless others whose lives have been changed by God's power through her husband's lifelong ministry and their service to congregations.
The family will receive friends 1 hr. prior to the service at the church.
Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 25th at Gastonia First Assembly of God, 777 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052 with Reverend Dennis Boyce and Reverend Lamar Creel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gaston Hospice, Post Office Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 and/or Gastonia First Assembly of God, 777 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020