Rev. Elliotte "Bob" Hager, age 95, of Denver, N.C. passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

His funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Arbor of Rock Springs Campground in Denver with Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the Arbor. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Rev. Hager was born on September 22, 1924 and was the son of the late Boone Washington and Rachel Rececca Lockman Hager. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Abernathy Hager and his son, Douglas Hager.

He was known to many as Papaw Bob or Preacher Bob and loved Bluegrass Gospel music. Along with pastoring at Thompson Memorial Church, he was involved in radio ministry and prison ministry. He was also a salesman for Claremont Building Supply in Denver for many years.

Rev. Hager is survived by his son, Steve Hager and wife, Dianne of Sherrills Ford; daughter-in-law, Sandra Hager of Denver; seven grandchildren, Amanda Moore, Shelley Dellinger, Allison Romeo, Jason Hager, Angie Roley, Roger Hager and April Hager; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Hager family.





