GASTONIA - Elmer Cornelius Davidson, age 91, passed away on Thursday February 21, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living. He was born June 8, 1927 in Banks County, GA, a son of the late John E. and Eva Meeks Davidson. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife Lennie Harris Davidson; brothers Elwyn, Royce and Charles Davidson.
Elmer was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the North Carolina National Guard after 30 years of service. He was a devoted member of East Belmont Church of God where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for thirty years. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by his daughter Brenda D. Pool and husband William of Gastonia; son Mark D. Davidson and wife Regina of Mount Holly; grandson Christopher M. Davidson and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00 pm, Sunday at East Belmont Church of God. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Danny Peterson, Bishop Roger Wentz and Rev. Rick Alexander officiating. Burial with military honors rendered by the Gaston County Honor Guard will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Belmont Church of God, 320 Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Davidson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019