Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmer Laws


1935 - 2019
Elmer Laws Obituary
Elmer "Ed" Laws, 83, formerly of Ranlo, passed away March 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 16, 1935 in Cocke County, TN, the son of the late L.D. and Nancy Ann McGaha Laws.

A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
