Elsie Hall
1928 - 2020
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Elsie Christine Lee Hall, 91, passed away at White Oak Manor on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born October 20, 1928, in Rutherford County to the late Ira Jayhue and Amy Worthy Lee.
She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley David Hall, Sr.; daughter Judy Day; daughter-in-law JoAnn Jenkins Hall; son-in-law Thurman Henry Jenkins, Jr.; 2 grandchildren.
She was a member of the Church of God.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Jerry D Hall, Sr., Edward Hall and wife Pam, Stanley D Hall, Jr. and wife Patty, Tommy E Hall, Sr. and wife Tina, and Ricky Hall; daughters Jackie Hall Jenkins and Sunshine Hall Long; 18 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
She will lie in state from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Bessemer City Church of God on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Elsie's funeral service will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Bessemer City Church of God with Rev. Harold Ashe, Rev. Jackie Jenkins, Chaplain Jerry David Hall, Jr., Rev. Michael Woolard and Rev. Jerry David Hall, III officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
