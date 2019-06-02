|
|
CHARLOTTE, NC- Elva Rodden London, 95, of Charlotte passed away June 1, 2019. She was born March 1, 1924 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Austin Howard Rodden Sr. and Myrtle Goodson Rodden.
Elva worked in the school system in Greenville, SC for many years and also was a homemaker. She was a member of Berryhill Baptist Church. Elva loved to read and enjoyed many books.
Survivors of Elva include her brothers, Paul Rodden and Austin H. Rodden, Jr; sisters, Frances R. Beaty, Virginia R. Wix, and Samantha R. Henderson; many nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Dorothy and Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Earl G. London; brothers, Mason Rodden, Bill Rodden, and Marshall Rodden; and sister, Rose Jennings.
A graveside service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Berryhill Baptist Church Cemetery with Mary Payne officiating.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the London family.
Katy McLean Windell
McLean Funeral Directors
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 2, 2019