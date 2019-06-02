Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Berryhill Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva (Rodden) London


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elva (Rodden) London Obituary
CHARLOTTE, NC- Elva Rodden London, 95, of Charlotte passed away June 1, 2019. She was born March 1, 1924 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Austin Howard Rodden Sr. and Myrtle Goodson Rodden.
Elva worked in the school system in Greenville, SC for many years and also was a homemaker. She was a member of Berryhill Baptist Church. Elva loved to read and enjoyed many books.
Survivors of Elva include her brothers, Paul Rodden and Austin H. Rodden, Jr; sisters, Frances R. Beaty, Virginia R. Wix, and Samantha R. Henderson; many nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Dorothy and Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Earl G. London; brothers, Mason Rodden, Bill Rodden, and Marshall Rodden; and sister, Rose Jennings.
A graveside service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Berryhill Baptist Church Cemetery with Mary Payne officiating.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the London family.
Katy McLean Windell
McLean Funeral Directors
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now