Elvin "Mack" Maxwell Cook, Jr., born August 3, 1958 passed away peacefully in his home on October 10, 2020, at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Charlotte, NC to Elvin Maxwell Cook, Sr. and Helen Long Cook. Serving our country in the United States Army and National Guard were his proudest honors.
Mack is survived by his wife, Angie Hatcher Cook, sisters, Darlene Tucker and husband Mitch of Waxhaw, Teresa Baker and husband Russ of Charlotte, brother, Kenny Cook and wife Pam of Charlotte, daughters, Shena Avant and husband Wes of Charlotte, Christy Scott and husband Chad of Mount Holly, stepsons, Jason Haggins and wife Emily of Gastonia, Chris Haggins of Mount Holly, grandson, Chad Scott and wife Abbey, Cody Scott, Bryson Haggins and Chase Haggins, granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Avant, Emma Scott, Lauren Haggins, Lilly Haggins, Audrey Haggins and Ava Haggins; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Maggie, and baby on the way, Hazel Gail.
Mack is preceded in death by his father, Elvin Maxwell Cook, Sr and mother Helen Long Cook. Although Mack will be missed immensely, he is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with his best friend, his dad.
Funeral Services for Mack will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3pm at Harvest Church 7429 Tuckaseegee Rd Charlotte, NC 28214
