Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emeline Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emeline Green


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emeline Green Obituary
STANLEY- Emeline Green, born January, 2nd. 1928 age 91, of Stanley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 4th. 2019. She was a native of Buncombe County, N.C. Daughter of the late John B. and Annie McGaha Mathis.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Alvin Green, and three children Margaret Hicks, Robert Green, and Junior Alvin Green, and one sister Clarsie M. Morris.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jane Freeman and husband Jerry of Belmont; Marie Queen, and Jean Calhoun both of Stanley; Veronica Etters and husband Michael of Dallas; Reggie Green and wife Deborah of Shelby; Arthur Green and wife Cindy of Gastonia, brothers John Mathis of Whittier, NC, Tommy Mathis of Dahlonega, GA. Sister, Dorothy Mathis of Gastonia, N.C. Thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved and enjoyed her children, reading, gardening, and story-telling. She was retired from Talon Inc.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive guests for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mt. Holly is serving the Green Family.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now