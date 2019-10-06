|
STANLEY- Emeline Green, born January, 2nd. 1928 age 91, of Stanley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 4th. 2019. She was a native of Buncombe County, N.C. Daughter of the late John B. and Annie McGaha Mathis.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Alvin Green, and three children Margaret Hicks, Robert Green, and Junior Alvin Green, and one sister Clarsie M. Morris.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jane Freeman and husband Jerry of Belmont; Marie Queen, and Jean Calhoun both of Stanley; Veronica Etters and husband Michael of Dallas; Reggie Green and wife Deborah of Shelby; Arthur Green and wife Cindy of Gastonia, brothers John Mathis of Whittier, NC, Tommy Mathis of Dahlonega, GA. Sister, Dorothy Mathis of Gastonia, N.C. Thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved and enjoyed her children, reading, gardening, and story-telling. She was retired from Talon Inc.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive guests for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mt. Holly is serving the Green Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019