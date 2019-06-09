|
Emery Robinson Jr. passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Emery was a native of Gaston County, born August 18, 1939 to the late Emery and Lizzie (Mayhue) Robinson. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and later retired from Freightliner after 17 years of service.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, JoAnn Robinson of Kings Mountain, NC; three children, Michael Robinson of Stanley, Denise Grant and husband, Darrell of Woodleaf, NC and Keith Robinson and wife, Pebbles of Kings Mt.; five grandchildren, Amanda Grant, Jennifer Miller, Chad Shores and Kristin and Joshua Robinson; three great-grandchildren, Michelle, Holden and Liam; one great-great grandson, Zay; sister, Kathryn Rhinehart of Cherryville, brothers, Bobby Robinson and wife, Joyce of Lowell, Bill Robinson of Belmont.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Pauline Redmond, Annette Rushing and Vernon Robinson.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019