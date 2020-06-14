Emil Glenn
1950 - 2020
Emil Juano Glenn, 69, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Leland NC. His remains were forwarded to Novant Healthcare Center and Shaw Funeral Home near Wilmington.
Emil was born June 28, 1950 to John Frank Glenn Sr. and Stella Lucille Glenn of Gastonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Sean Clemente Dawkins, and one brother, John Frank Glenn Jr. He is survived by four siblings: Lonnie A. Glenn, Dr. Furman E. Glenn, Elouise Glenn and Angela B. Glenn. A myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also remain to cherish his memory.
Emil Juano spent his formative years in the Victory community of Gastonia. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church. He was educated in the Gaston County and Mecklenburg County public schools. He graduated from Teamer High School, Charlotte.
Juano considered his service in the US Marine Corps as one of his proudest accomplishments. He served with distinction in Viet Nam from 1969-1971.
A celebration of Emil's life will be conducted when his remains are returned to Gastonia.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
